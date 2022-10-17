Miami Dolphins injury bug hits again; Thompsons first start ends early
Maybe the Miami Dolphins should have drafted more quarterbacks. Skylar Thompson was looking pretty good, not great but not bad (7/13 passing) in his first start and then we were reminded that Miami can’t escape the injury bug.
Flags, flags, and wait for it ….more flags. Penalties have been the Dolphins’ demise, as self-inflicted wounds stopped them from scoring over and over again. I lost count of how many times Skylar and Company were in a position to score and then continuously marched backward as some very pretty plays were erased from highlight reels and zebras seemed to empty every flag from every pocket. Not saying they were bad calls, I would love to blame officials, but this is on the Phins 100%.
Skylar injured his thumb on a defensive player’s helmet and left the field with some bloody gauze wrapped around it. He did not get long to stand in the limelight, but he was composed, and let’s be real for a moment; After the draft, very few believed he would ever be suiting up for the Dolphins. I bet even fewer folks thought that he would be our starter 6 weeks in.
The Minnesota Vikings took a 10-3 lead into halftime and Teddy Bridgewater stepped on the field for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa was not dressed for the game but was supporting his Phin family from the sidelines and the plan is for Tua to start next week. Maybe we can start winning again. No reason to lose to the Steelers.
Bridgewater made a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle that was never brought in, was bobbled around like a hot potato, and picked off giving the Vikings the ball with less than 40 seconds left in the half, and they responded with a field goal.
I adore taking chances when chances are worth taking. It could have been a simple three-and-out but ended with a fourth-and-one attempt at a fake punt. This failed and Teddy still didn’t look in command of this offense until the last quarter, but Tyreek can ball out and carry the team, even if we put a cheerleader in at QB. Also, welcome back Gesicki, number 88 is back to scoring in the 305. This was the most active I have seen him all season. It was great to see him score two touchdowns.
I was really excited to see Morstead trying to repeat history with 2:10 left trailing by 14 and living on a prayer like Bon Jovi. He saved a game a won a Superbowl with the Saints thanks to his onside kick skills. Sadly, it did not work out this time. The Dolphins lost the game, Waddle is banged up, Needham is injured, and with plenty of other players sporting band-aids too, there is good news.
At the top of the good news list, is obviously Tua coming back into the fold. Everything is not on him, but the chemistry is sometimes hard to immediately translate from lefties to right-handed quarterbacks. A different spin on the ball, different rollouts, and a different blindside make a big difference in scheming. The defense really has been showing up, not all the time, but they spend a lot of time on the field. We have a good chance to beat the Steelers, so keep the faith PhinFans.