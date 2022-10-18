3 realistic trade packages for the Miami Dolphins
This season got off to such a hot start, and Miami Dolphins fans gained hope that for once in a very long time, this team might be legit. However, if these last three games have shown us anything, that just simply is not true.
The Miami Dolphins have dropped 3 straight games, and this offensive line seems to be unhealthy and unable to protect the QB outside of Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, and Robert Hunt.
The corners aren’t healthy and have been exposed outside of Xavien Howard week in and week out. This is still a need for this team.
The offensive line needs to be fixed and it needs to be fixed quickly. Tua Tagovailoa can mask a lot of the issues this Miami Dolphins team will face, but they are in big trouble if they don’t make a move.
After the overhaul of new coaches to this offensive staff and the promise that this team would get better on the offensive line with similar players, it has not worked out.
While Austin Jackson played well enough to stick at right tackle early this year, his injury and upcoming return leave big question marks at the depth behind him.
This team’s two biggest needs come along the offensive line, those are left guard, where Liam Eichenberg is currently the worst left guard in football, and right tackle where Greg Little has allowed a league-high 19 pressures in Austin Jackson’s replacement.
Something has to change, something has to go, and it begs the question of what will be done. Will Chris Grier fire up the phones? Where should Miami upgrade now? Where should they look to upgrade in the draft?
I think that Grier will spend the 1st rounder this year on a deep linebacker class. There are a ton of ways you can go, and it seems that you can’t miss it. Whether that is Noah Sewell, his teammate Justin Flowe, Trenton Simpson, and Henry To’oTo’o are all guys worthy of a 1st round selection.
Early in the second round, I think Grier will go to a cornerback, or possibly a running back selection. Blake Corum, Jahmyr Gibbs, and if he is still there, Bijan Robinson are all extreme weapons to add at RB. However, in free agency, the Miami Dolphins can take a big swing at some huge names.
I think the cornerback depth is ridiculous in this draft class as well. I would love Joey Porter Jr., Kyu Blue Kelly, or even Mekhi Garner as a pick for the Miami Dolphins in the draft.
However, let’s look at some trades for right now.