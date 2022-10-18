Headline you’d never see: Noah Igbinoghene played his best Sunday
The Miami Dolphins lost another game on Sunday, they lost Nik Needham for the season, did they find Noah Igbinoghene can finally play? I wouldn’t go that far.
Igbinoghene found himself in action on Sunday and naturally, Kirk Cousins attacked his side. Noah gave up a long pass interference call that would lead to a field goal but other than that one bad play, Noah actually had a good game.
His coverage was must better on Sunday and he had two nice pass breakups one-on-one in outside coverage.
Sunday was his best game as an NFL cornerback. It’s a small redemption but he had to feel pretty good about his performance. He finally has something to build on. The Dolphins need him to build upon it because with the loss of Nik Needham, and uncertainty with Kader Kohou and Byron Jones, the Dolphins’ options are Noah or trade and unless he is a part of that trade, he is going to be playing. Miami doesn’t have many other options.
It’s a small step for the former first-round draft pick who should never have been drafted that early. To this day we still don’t know if this was a Chris Grier pick or a Brian Flores choice but it really doesn’t matter. He is still here in year three and until yesterday had yet to give Miami something to build their hopes on.
We have to be real, Noah has a long way to go before he is consistently decent. The bar is pretty low but we need to at least recognize that on Sunday, he played his best game as a pro, and maybe, this might give him the confidence to get better.