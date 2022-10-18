Miami Dolphins lose 3 straight, why it’s not time to panic yet
After reaching highs only viewable from Mt. Everest, the Miami Dolphins have come crashing back to reality. 3 straight losses, but not time to panic yet.
Three weeks ago the Miami Dolphins were the #1 seed in their division and #1 in the entire AFC conference, but injuries have brought what was supposed to be a great team back to mediocrity. There is still a lot of football left, and this week the Dolphins get their QB1 back: Tua Tagovailoa.
No matter how you feel about Tua, one thing is for sure: Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are massive downgrades.
Many critics of Tagovailoa have mentioned how Bridgewater isn’t much of a drop off from having the Dolphins starter at QB, and have gone even as far as saying that Bridgewater might even be better than Tagovailoa.
I hope this last game vs the Vikings helped everyone realize one thing, no it’s not about how the backup QBs looked like backup QBs.
It’s about how this team will not go anywhere without a franchise QB. Tua Tagovailoa is not Patrick Mahomes, but he has shown he is a franchise QB and can lead this team to great things.
I don’t have to show you the stats or the highlights, because you have all seen it repeatedly throughout this season. The proof is undeniable, but you can still check it out here.
Tua Tagovailoa is back and can steer the Miami Dolphins back on track:
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will make his return on Sunday Night Football versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tagovailoa will face a familiar foe in LBs coach Brian Flores, who will be making his first appearance at Hard Rock Stadium since being fired in January.
The ceiling this team has with a franchise QB is Superbowl contention, injuries at key positions like OT and CB have stretched the team thin. But I think that with the arsenal the Dolphins have on deck, Tua Tagovailoa can make up for a banged-up defense.
A win versus the Steelers puts the Dolphins at a 4-3 record, and for the next 4 games they will face: Lions, Bears, Browns, and Texans.
The Dolphins could very likely go on a winning streak and come out on the other side 8-3, starting off December confident and buzzing (and December is the most important month in the regular season).
Did the Dolphins have a chance to win the entire conference with a 3-0 start?
Yes.
Did they completely blow that by losing 3 games in a row?
Absolutely.
Can the Dolphins still make the playoffs?
Yes.
But will a wildcard team be able to make a run?
It’s unlikely, but it has been done before. And I would not be surprised if this is the team that does it again.
The 50-Year anniversary of the perfect season calls for a special season, a lot of ball left. So don’t give up just yet.
