Miami Dolphins “willing to listen” on trades for Mike Gesicki?
ESPN stated that sources from the Miami Dolphins have said they are “willing to listen” to offers about a possible trade for TE Mike Gesicki.
The Miami Dolphins are running thin at the OL and CB positions, and with a surplus of WRs available TE Mike Gesicki could be on the trading block. While Gesicki is a great piece to the team, the urgency for OL and CB might leave him looking like a luxury asset.
Jeremy Fowler from ESPN stated:
"“Sources say Miami is in the “we’re-willing-to-listen” phase with Gesicki, but isn’t quite shopping his services to other teams.”"
Fowler also states that Gesicki’s blocking ability is what could see him as a tradeable piece, and with the way Mike McDaniel runs his offense it is easy to see why. Every player needs to block well in order for McDaniel to execute a more creative play design, especially in the run game.
It’s a huge reason why George Kittle and Kyle Juzczyk were such key elements to the 49ers’ offense when Mike McDaniel was the OC there. Besides being freak athletes, they are bullies in the line of scrimmage.
Why a Mike Gesicki trade makes sense for the Miami Dolphins:
The scheme and play design aspect of having a better blocker at TE instead of Gesicki is a fair point to have, but his pass-catching ability is so top-tier that in many instances I think it makes up for weak blocking. (Some would say weak dancing too).
So getting rid of Gesicki just because he doesn’t fit the offense in every play isn’t that smart, since he can be an ace in your pocket at any point in the game.
But what makes the trade make sense for me is that his value is high, so the Miami Dolphins could get a player of similar value at the CB position, or decent value for a player at the OL position (will probably need to throw something extra for the OL).
The point remains that the Dolphins would be able to fill key positions with good talent, while not giving up a crucial piece of their arsenal. So it makes sense.
Is it worth it to trade Mike Gesicki?
Every cause has an effect.
While the Miami Dolphins need good talent at the CB and OL positions like a stranded man in a desert needs water, how much will they need the ace under their sleeve when it’s 3rd & goal in the 4th quarter, down a score, in a January playoff game?
The Mike Gesicki trade option makes sense, but is it worth it? Only time will tell.
