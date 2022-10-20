Brian Flores doesn’t know what Tua Tagovailoa can do
The Miami Dolphins and Steelers will kick off Sunday night in a game that has been earmarked for other reasons. Like Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami’s former head coach has a vendetta. We know this for a fact because the first thing he did after his termination was to try and blow up the organization from top to bottom. He succeeded in one thing, he spared the Dolphins fan base from having to endure Bruce Beal as an owner at some point.
Flores has to be eyeing this game since joining the Steelers. He won’t likely say as much but given his actions since last January, there is no way he isn’t looking to do whatever he can to win this game and give a big middle finger to the owner’s box in the process.
Flores is a special assistant on defense to Mike Tomlin and he may have some insight on Tua Tagovailoa but in reality, Flores has no idea what Tua can and can’t do because he never invested his time in finding out. For Flores, Tua was an afterthought. The guy he wanted to get rid of. Maybe Miami would be better off without Tua but the kid has shown he is far more capable than Flores ever gave him credit for.
Darrell Bevell has gotten a lot more out of Tua and Mike McDaniel’s offense has run a lot smoother with Tua at quarterback. The three of them should be able to find a way to beat the Steelers’ defensive game plan. That is if the Dolphins’ offensive line can keep him clean.
Flores is going to be a big part of the water cooler talk this week but is really a big deal? No, it’s not. But there are bad vibes between the two clubs and that isn’t going to go away. As much as Flores wants to beat the Dolphins, Tua as well has something he would like to give his former head coach. One of them will be able to do that on Sunday and then, the only question will be whether or not either of them meets on the field before or after the game.