3 sneaky keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday night football is where the Miami Dolphins season begins. Sure, if you’d like to say that the season started when week one began I guess you can do that if you’re into that kind of thing. I, however, am just about done convincing myself that the season starts on Sunday night against the Steelers, you know when Tua Tagovailoa returns.
I myself was a guy after that week one game calling for Tua to be better because what I saw against the Patriots was a lot of the same stuff we always say with him. Then, in Baltimore Tua decided to say F this and just started throwing the ball like we saw him do at Alabama. We saw him against the Bills take exactly what the defense was giving in him, in limited snaps, and make plays. Tua made the most of those snaps including the dime to Jaylen Waddle.
Since Tua’s injury, the Miami Dolphins have dropped off quite a bit. If you have stock in Dolphin’s penalties you’re sitting pretty but if you’re like everyone you’re really annoyed by them and we saw last week Skylar Thompson and the offense get undercut by six penalties in a row. I expect penalties to go down a wee bit just because Tua is back.
This week, the Miami Dolphins start a journey against teams that on paper the Dolphins should beat. Pittsburgh had everything against them last week against Tom and the Bucs and they eeked out a 13-12 win. Don’t we wish the Miami Dolphins did that once over the last three games? That’s called perspective.
Who the Steelers will have at quarterback is up in the air or maybe it isn’t. What I do know is that Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion on Sunday and was practicing yesterday. To compare, Teddy Bridgewater never had a concussion and couldn’t practice until late Friday last week. Gotta love that NFL and their consistency. I guess if you don’t have an aquatic mammal on the side of your helmet the rules are different.
Oh well, as I said the season starts on Sunday night and I will be in attendance for it. I’ll be in Miami celebrating what life is like for a man who isn’t married and who has the best friends a man can have. If you don’t know what that means, I can’t help you. So it will be a ton of fun seeing the 50th anniversary of the 1972 undefeated team and all that.
It will also be hilarious to see the reception the Miami faithful gives former coach Brian Flores. Something tells me he won’t get applauded for his work here.
It will also be sort of interesting to see how the coverage of the return of Stephen Ross goes over. At the stadium, I’m sure nobody will notice but I would have to think the cameras will catch Ross sitting in his booth at least 20 times. My guess is, it won’t be too great and it won’t be too bad. It will be a nothing burger.
But I digress, the season starts on Sunday night and the Miami Dolphins have everything they want right in front of them. Here are some sneaky keys to victory for the Dolphins to get back on track and let the league know that when QB1 is in the lineup that they’re as dangerous as anyone in the NFL.