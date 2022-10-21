Mike McDaniel: Oline players who earned the right to start, will
The Miami Dolphins offensive line is still struggling but Mike McDaniel says the best players that earned to start will do so on Sunday. What does that mean?
McDaniel was asked about his offensive line and who might be starting. Terron Armstead looks to be dressing for the game but will he finish it is a question.
Miami has struggled lately on both the right side and the left. Austin Jackson will not be back this week which means the Dolphins will have to start Greg Little or Brandon Shell. If Armstead goes out, there is another hole. Of course that says nothing about left guard where Liam Eichenberg continues to struggle.
McDaniel told the media that the players who earned the right to start this week, will. What we don’t know is who those players will be.
Miami may have addressed WR and retained most of their defense but aside from historically injured Armstead and Connor Williams, they didn’t do much along the offensive line. This oversight is a problem that has plagued the team for a decade…or more.
At some point, the Dolphins have to find the right makeup of players that can compete and play well across the line but this rotation doesn’t seem to be working. Getting Jackson back would have helped but the problem at left guard remains.
This needs to be a focus point of the 2023 off-season. Miami’s offense needs a quality rushing attack and so far, it has been hit or miss, mostly a miss. McDaniel can’t run his attack until the line can do a better job blocking for the run.
Will that happen this week? We will see.