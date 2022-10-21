Teddy Bridgewater does enough to silence critics…about Tua Tagovailoa.
Statistically, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn’t play horribly, but he did enough to quite some of the Tua Tagovailoa critics.
After leaving the Thursday night game against the Bengals with a concussion, the Miami Dolphins ripped off three losses in a row behind Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. Earlier in the year, before the regular season started, many in the media believed that Teddy Bridgewater would take over the team by week four.
Bridgewater took over the team but he didn’t impress a lot of the talking heads. Now, Tua is coming back and while some, in the media, question if he should come back, no one is talking about him losing his job to Bridgewater.
Bridgewater statistically wasn’t bad but he couldn’t really get the offense in sync and seemed off in the short periods of work. He took over for Tua in that Thursday night game, went down and out after the first play against the Jets, and wasn’t overly impressive against the Vikings until later in the game after taking over for Thompson.
While many fans are defending the local Miami product, he wasn’t so impressive that anyone is talking about him being the better option at the position.
The questions now turn back to Tua and his ability to run the offense, clearly, it appeared faster and ran more smoothly with Tua in the game but there remain questions about his durability and there is a long season still ahead.
While no one wants to see the Tua go down again this year, it will be interesting to see who Mike McDaniel would go to, Bridgewater or Thompson, if both are healthy.