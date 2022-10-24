Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Sunday’s victory over Steelers
It wasn’t pretty, but the Miami Dolphins came out with a victory on Sunday Night. Here are 10 observations from their win over the Steelers.
It wasn’t a pretty contest, and the team has plenty to work on going forward, but the Miami Dolphins were victorious over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night, improving their overall record to 4-3.
There were storylines aplenty surrounding the prime time game, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his long-awaited return, and faced off against his former coach in Brian Flores. The team honored the 1972 undefeated team at halftime, and wore their throwback uniforms in front of a finally-raucous crowd.
It had plenty of ups and downs, but a win is a win, and the team will look to build on the momentum as they face a soft spot of their schedule in the upcoming weeks.
Here are ten observations from Sunday Night’s Miami Dolphins game against the Steelers:
1. Everything looked beautiful, didn’t it?
Sunday Night Football sure was visibly pleasing, wasn’t it? It was noticeable right off the bat, as the entire aesthetic of the game was centered around the throwback uniforms for the Dolphins. With the 1972 undefeated team being honored at halftime, and with the nation watching under the bright Sunday Night lights, there felt like no better time for the team to break out their classic threads.
The uniforms that a heavy portion of the fan base prefers were donned on Sunday, and Hard Rock Stadium was outfitted with the throwback logo at midfield and the classic end zone pattern as well. We’ll probably get these uniforms another time this season, though it is unclear when that will be.