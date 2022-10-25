Miami Dolphins need to give Myles Gaskin game reps over Edmonds
The Miami Dolphins running back group was supposed to be better in 2023 but so far, it hasn’t looked a whole lot different than years past maybe a change is needed.
On Sunday night, Raheem Mostert continued to show why he has a lot of value to the team. He rushed 16 times for 79 yards. He caught four passes for thirty yards and a touchdown.
While Mostert continues to impress, the same can’t be said about Chase Edmonds and maybe it is time to get Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed involved in the gameplan.
Edmonds had seven rushes on the night, it seemed like a lot more. He managed to average just over two years per carry for 17 yards total. In the passing game, he wasn’t effective. He dropped both of his two targets.
Edmonds was one of the first free agent signings this offseason because his pass-catching ability is very good and he can run hard. This year, he continues to drop easy passes and his running has been far from consistent. On Sunday night, he failed three times to pick up the first down of less than two yards.
Meanwhile, Miami has Gaskin and Ahmed waiting to play. Miami fans know that Gaskin is more than capable to handle the role. Maybe it’s time McDaniel gives him the ball. At this point, it is worth a shot.
It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins make any personnel changes this week ahead of the Detroit game.
Through seven weeks of football, Edmonds has rushed for 33 yards once, his highest total on 21 carries, also his highest number of touches. That was week one. That same week he posted his best reception numbers with 4 catches for 40 yards.
In his defense, he hasn’t been getting many looks from McDaniel with his rushing and receiving attempts only eclipsing double digits in week one. Surely Myles Gaskin can do even a little better.