Miami Dolphins options to replace safety Brandon Jones
Brandon Jones’ injury sucks. There isn’t any other way to state that. The Miami Dolphins used Jones as a key chess piece in their defensive schema. Which is evident in Jones leading the team in tackles. The Miami Dolphins are reporting that Brandon Jones will land on the injured reserve and there is little hope to see if he will be available for the rest of the year.
Stop me if you heard this before, but I don’t believe that the Miami Dolphins can afford to have a similar injury situation that Bryon Jones has gone through this year. Honestly, I don’t understand when Bryon Jones will actually play. With Brandon Jones, the Dolphins should be just honest in their approach. If he’s gone for the year, say it. Move on and look to at options internally or externally to fill the void. It will be hard to replace an impact player like Brandon Jones, but the dust has to settle, so let’s see who is available.
Eric Rowe
Inside the locker room the most obvious solution is Eric Rowe. Rowe has been a Dolphins player since Josh Boyer was brought in as their Defensive Coordinator. Boyer and Rowe have ties since that bring them back to New England days. So there is a sense of belonging between the two. The problem that arises is that Rowe isn’t Jones. Rowe was initially drafted as cornerback and then transitioned to Safety. He doesn’t have the same build or speed as Jones, so Boyer playbook for Strong Safety blitzes cannot be utilized. However, Rowe’s strength is coverage, an area where Jones struggles. You can place Rowe on a Tight End and have a sense of security in that coverage schema. Rowe makes the most logical sense. But Boyer won’t be able to call the same plays if Jones were on the field.
Clayton Fejedelem
Clayton Fejedelem is a special team ace. That is why he’s still on the team and wasn’t a cap casualty. The problem is, if you have a special teams player starting for you, then something went wrong. That would be the case for Clayton. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a solid player that knows his niche is on special teams. Clayon actually has the opposite skills set to Rowe, where Clayton could potentially replace the blitzing element but would be a liability on the field, especially in coverage. However, if you interchange the Rowe and Clayton, opposing teams will soon catch on, and understand when Boyer will be calling a blitz.
Verone McKinley III
The last internal candidate is a diamond in the rough. Verone McKinley III was an undrafted free agent that the Dolphins have stashed on their practice squad. Why this might make sense, is due the fact that Verone is a Brandon Jones Jr. He has the same build, size and strength that Jones has. His play on the field at Oregon last year, resembles what Boyer would want from his Strong Safety. He is a thumper that likes to make contact. Downsize is that he has some concern in coverage, and hasn’t played in the speed of the NFL. Opposing teams will key in on this and might attack this area of potential weakness. However, one key thing that we cannot forget is that McKinely’s old safety partner at Oregon was Jevon Holland, who ironically is the starting Free Safety for the Miami Dolphins. These two players outside of Jones has the most tenure together, which could make this a smooth transition. But there is a large risk associated with it.
Looking outside in, the NFL free agent pool isn’t screaming with talent. There are former 1st round picks that could be options, but they are street free agents for a reason. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Earl Thomas are the two most intriguing options. The same can be said for the trade market. The most appealing option could be with the Cleveland Browns for Ronnie Harrison Jr (former 3rd round pick who played well at Bama). But again, would the Miami Dolphins want to waste a draft pick for a player that would have to learn a new playbook in a hurry?
Retrospectively, taking all this into consideration, the best solution is Eric Rowe. Rowe has the experience, understanding of the Miami Dolphins defense, a winning pedigree and a solid foundation with the coaches. Tinkering in Clayton and Verone inside the lineup could allow Rowe to catch his breath. Losing Jones hurts, but I believe the current depth the Dolphins have built is the best solution to replace him.