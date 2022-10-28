3 bold predictons for week 8: Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions
The Miami Dolphins are traveling north to take on the Detroit Lions for week 8, here are 3 bold predictions based on how the matchups are lining up.
The Miami Dolphins are currently 4-3 and control their destiny to keep their current wildcard playoff spot, this Sunday the team standing in their way is the 1-5 Detroit Lions. Although this may seem like an “easy” game, there is no such thing in the NFL.
Of course, when facing a lesser opponent a team like Miami is expected to come in and handle business. but they call it “any given Sunday” for a reason.
The Detroit Lions marks the start of the “easier” stretch of the schedule for the Miami Dolphins. besides Detroit, Miami will face off with the Bears, Browns, and Texans before traveling to California to take on the 49ers and the Chargers.
Besides San Francisco and LA, Miami will also have to travel to Buffalo for a divisional game, and handle business with the Packers and Jets to end the season on a strong note.
How many losses can the Miami Dolphins afford?
Zero.
The 0-3 stretch without Tua did not kill playoff hopes, but it damn near strangled the hope fans had to win the division. And if the Miami Dolphins want the best chance at making a run with this team, then the home-field advantage is the only way to do it.
It all starts with taking care of the Detroit Lions, but I don’t think they go out easy.