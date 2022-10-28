3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins should try for Alvin Kamara in a trade
The Saints are listening to trade offers for running back Alvin Kamara and the Miami Dolphins should be checking in despite the lack of need.
Let’s be real, the Miami Dolphins don’t “need” a top running back but Alvin Kamara would be a special addition that could open Miami’s offense quite a bit. The compensation for Kamara should fall quite a bit lower than what the 49ers paid for Christian McCaffrey and the legal off-field stuff that Kamar is still dealing with will knock down the compensation as well.
First, let’s look at why Miami could use the very talented running back.
The Dolphins are thrilled with the production they are getting from Raheem Mostert and they should be. They can’t be thrilled with what they are getting from Chase Edmonds.
Edmonds was supposed to be the superior pass-catching running back and so far this year, he has been inconsistent at best. His running hasn’t been good either. Kamara, is great at both.
Reason one
Alvin Kamara would be an excellent complement to Mostert
Kamara out of the backfield as a pass catcher is deadly. Find a way to line both Mostert and Kamara up in the backfield and now you have a one-two punch that defenses will struggle with. Both are more than capable of picking up a block and protecting the quarterback.
Play action pass would be far more sellable with Kamara than with Edmonds. Teams know that Kamara can run the ball and run it well. He is a three-down back that can be used in tandem or alternating drives with Mostert. Something he has done in New Orleans.
Kamara is a proven running back with fantastic ball skills both in the running game and passing game.
Long term solution for the Miami Dolphins running back group.
The Dolphins need better running backs. Mostert is fine but again, Edmonds is looking more like another one and done, maybe two year solution but he isn’t a long term solution and come draft time, everyone with access to a computer will tell you Miami’s off-season needs include running back.
Kamara still has plenty of tread on his tires and could easily stick around for another three or four years if his role with the team is complimentary. The draft is an option but with the Dolphins having Kamara on board, there is no need to spend a draft pick.
Keep him away from the Buffalo Bills.
There has been a lot of speculation that the Bills are going to try and land Kamara in a trade. They are all-in for a Super Bowl run. Any team trading for a player to keep him off another team’s roster is a waste of assets and just plain stupid but with both of the first two reason in play, why not keep him off the Bills roster?
If Kamara checks the first two boxes for the Dolphins, Chris Grier, and Mike McDaniel, than keeping him out of Buffalo is a bonus. He makes the Dolphins better and in doing so, gives the Bills, Jets, Patriots, and every other team something else to game plan for and frankly, it would be near impossible given the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle production.
Compensation in the key.
Kamara shouldn’t cost a number one draft pick. He doesn’t need a new contract, has off-field problems that could result in a four game suspension, and the Saints are trying to unload contracts.
Kamara is under contract until 2026.
- 2023 – $16 million cap
- 2024 – $16.09 cap
- 2025 – $27.09 cap
- 2026 – $2.09 cap
In 2025, the Dolphins could get out of the contract with only a $4.1 million hit to the cap. Miami could restructure prior to that if they desire. His $16 million per season the next two years is a lot to take in but also a reason why his compensation in a trade could be far less than expected.
The Dolphins have other areas of need. Cornerback, linebacker, and offensive line are the top problems that the Dolphins have but Kamara would fill another need. Maybe not as big of one but he would certainly give the Mike McDaniel a major weapon at a position that he prioritize.
Compensation? Hard to say. The Saints are likely looking to dump salaries more than gain draft pick compensation but at the same time, they are trying to compete in their division and the Buccaneers keep leaving the door open.
Miami should be able to get Kamara from a 3rd and maybe a swap of picks later, but I would suspect that another team might come in with more. Will Kamara come to Miami? Not a chance but it is also not impossible.