3 QBs you’d take over Tua Tagovailoa and why he is number 4
The Miami Dolphins know that their best chance of winning is with Tua Tagovailoa and his so far perfect record in 2022 shows that. But would you start your franchise with him if you could change? No of course you wouldn’t.
So far this year, Tua has won every game that he has finished. We say that because he was knocked out of the Bengals game but otherwise, it is still accurate.
The debate on Tua continues between media members and the Dolphins fan base remains divided over a topic that really shouldn’t be a topic. So yes, in a way, I’m tossing gasoline on a fire that is already burning.
If you were starting this franchise over and had your chance to start any quarterback, would Tua Tagovailoa be your first choice? Would he be your second, third, fourth, or even fifth? If you were being honest with yourself, you know that person that judges you in the mirror. You know your answer would be no.
That doesn’t make you a non-fan and it doesn’t make you anti-Tua. It makes you a realist. Tua has a lot of tools and he is fun to watch. He makes mistakes but all QBs make mistakes. The reality is, there are also gaps in his game that he may not be able to fill with more experience.
Tua is the right quarterback for right now but if you go that Mulligan, he wouldn’t be.
The two best QBs in the NFL
- Patrick Mahomes
Despite his ridiculous salary, Mahomes is every bit the quarterback that fans would love to have running this offense. His electric play is unparalleled and he is the perfect anchor for any franchise. Take away one of his top weapons and he doesn’t miss a beat. Mahomes may be the best quarterback period in the NFL right now.
- Josh Allen
No, you don’t have to put a hot poker to your eye socket, it is perfectly fine to say that the Bills starting QB is elite. He can run exceptionally well and while he might wilt in the south Florida sunshine, he would eventually get used to it. His arm strength overcomes his mid-range accuracy issues but he is a QB you build your team around. Allen continues to grow and hopefully, Tua will continue to do so as well.
The player you will debate
- Justin Herbert
I know, but it is true. Herbert has a big arm, is accurate most of the time, and plays on a team that couldn’t call a payphone if they were given the quarter and the phone number, then told how to dial. Yes, the Chargers’ offensive system is horrible but Herbert is a gunslinger and as a quarterback, he is going to get better. How much? That is hard to say but if you think that he won’t be better than Tua you are wanting to believe in Tua too much. Herbert continues to post similar statistics to Tua and that is where a lot of debate comes from but the ceiling for Herbert should remain higher.
2 QBs that might be better but might not be
- Lamar Jackson
Jackson has a big arm. Jackson is one of the best rushing QBs in the NFL. I want to absolutely love Lamar Jackson but I keep thinking, “the team that pays him a monster contract will regret it”. Jackson is an enigma. He has a high ceiling and everything points to him being better than Tua but his consistency and his accuracy make me wonder if maybe we have seen the best he has.
- Jalen Hurts
If you would have asked me last year if Tua was better than Jalen, I would have laughed and said absolutely but something clicked for Hurts this year and he is showing up on Sundays. Is Hurts the product of the system around him, the players, the defense, and all of that stuff? Yes, absolutely you could say that about every quarterback in the NFL. Still, if given the choice between Tua and Jalen right now, it would be a difficult decision at best.
- Joe Burrow
Admittedly, I was a big Burrow fan coming out of OSU and was more so when he finished at LSU but I have to say, he isn’t living up to the billing that I thought he would have had. He has a great arm and can read defenses but there is something draining about his personality and demeanor and I wonder how long that will play in Cincinnati. Would I want to build a franchise around him? Absolutely. Would I want to instead of Tua? I’m not so sure anymore.
The truth about Tua
Whether you like him or don’t like him, the truth is, this kid can play at this level and continues to get better. There are durability concerns and then of course the concussion stuff but when he is on the field, the Dolphins’ offense works well. Miami’s offense is built to be fast and Tua has one of the quickest releases in the league. Add to that his accuracy and all that is holding him back is his own desire to never give up on a play.
Tua has to do better with his consistency because too many times drives stall because of mistakes. Some are on the line, some pre-snap, and some because of his ability to read more than two routes quickly. Those are correctable and one of the reasons why Tua, at least for now and to me, maybe a better option than Jackson and Hurts long term
Tua has a very good future ahead of him but the one question I would ask over any other is can a QB lead a team that is not built well to a win? Tua has shown he can win with a watered-down offense. Tua has shown that he can shoulder his team and he continues to become a leader.
Players you may have wanted but might not anymore
- Kyler Murray
Murray may be one of the most overrated QBs in the NFL. His accuracy is deficient and the only thing about his game that stands out is his ability to buy time and create space running the ball. A QB needs to do a lot more.
- Trevor Lawerence
Lawerence was supposed to be the next “IT” QB in the NFL and while there is still a lot of time for him to grow, he hasn’t been anywhere near as impressive as many had thought. Watching Lawerence grow from his early college years was impressive but he may have peaked and now it’s unclear where his ceiling is or if he is coming close to reaching it.