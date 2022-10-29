Miami Dolphins: Detroit Lions by the numbers 2022
The Miami Dolphins are heading north to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions but what do we really know about them? They are better than their 1-5 record.
Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media this week and said that the Detroit Lions are indeed better than their record. In his words, “They play tough”. What else would you expect from a team coached by former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell?
The team was highlighted on this past summer’s edition of Hard Knocks and fans of the show got a good glimpse into what Campbell is selling and what the team is buying but everything changes once the season begins. For the Lions, the hopeful success of 2022 quickly turned.
Here is a look at the Lions’ 2022 season so far and why the Dolphins should pay attention to a team that is better than their record might indicate.
Wins/Losses
The Lions are 1-5 and have already had their bye in week six. The Lions returned to action last Sunday with a loss to the Cowboys.
Defensive points allowed
In their six games so far, the Lions have given up the following point totals (by week)
- 38 – Eagles – week 1
- 27 – Commanders – Week 2
- 28 – Vikings – Week 3
- 48 – Seahawks – Week 4
- 29 – Patriots – Week 5
- 24 – Cowboys – Week 7
As you can see, opposing teams are scoring nearly at will against the Lions’ defense that lacks in the secondary. Teams have scored no less than 24 points in any game this year. This is a big opportunity for the Dolphins to put points on the board and get their offense back on track.
If Miami can’t score more than 20 points, win or lose, you can expect there to be a lot of negativity directed at Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel. This is a game that sets up well offensively for the Dolphins.
Offensive points scored
The Lions are not bad at putting points on the board and if they get into a rhythm they could keep pace. Miami’s beat-up secondary will need to step up.
- 35 points – Week 1 – Eagles (loss)
- 36 points – Week 2 – Commanders (win)
- 24 points – Week 3 – Vikings (loss)
- 45 points – Week 4 – Seahawks (loss)
- 0 points – Week 5 – Patriots (loss)
- 6 points – Week 6 – Cowboys (loss)
The Lions have struggled against good defensive units since week one’s back and forth with the Eagles. The Patriots and Cowboys have only allowed a total of six points in the last two games and the Lions will be pressed to make things happen this week. Miami needs to be aware of trick plays as the Lions are going to pull out all the stops for this game.