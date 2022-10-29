Miami Dolphins get relief in beleaguered secondary as two return
Miami Dolphins get relief in the beleaguered secondary as two return to practice ahead of the team’s road trip to Detroit to take on the Lions.
Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen have returned to practice and while they may not be the big-name Byron Jones, they definitely will help a unit that has been beaten down and decimated by injury.
Prior to his injury, Kohou was playing exceptionally well for an undrafted rookie and the Dolphins along with Nik Needham were not missing Jones as much. Then Needham went down for the year and Miami suddenly needed to lean on Kohou. Kohou followed shortly thereafter and then Crossen as well. The two injuries left Miami with only a handful of healthy corners.
Miami still doesn’t know when or if Byron Jones will make a return to the field. Chris Grier hasn’t been knocking over his Rolodex to find a replacement via trade that we know of. That would seem to indicate that the Dolphins are still hopeful that Jones will return sooner rather than later.
For now, Miami fans can take comfort in having Kohou back in the fold. Noah Igbinoghene, despite his game-winning interception last Sunday night, is a liability in coverage and hasn’t been playing well, to anyone’s surprise.
The experience may be helping the former first-round draft pick but if Kohou is back and can play on Sunday, I would be surprised if he wasn’t starting in place of Igbinoghene.
Both corners are needed and while the Lions are not one of the best passing teams in the NFL, they can still score points as they have this year despite their one-win record.