3 Reasons why the Miami Dolphins will dominate the Detroit Lions
It’s week 8, and the Miami Dolphins are traveling to Detroit in a must-win game vs the Lions, here are 3 reasons why I’m confident the Fins will dominate.
The Miami Dolphins have shown the public two completely different teams this year, it all depends on who is starting at QB. Miami has an arsenal of weapons offensively, but It’s undeniably clear that the X-factor that makes this whole operation go is Tua Tagovailoa.
With that being said, Tua did not have the best game to show under the lights of Sunday Night Football versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, besides a brilliant first quarter Tua’s week 7 showing was mediocre at best. (Or mid, like the cool kids say).
1st game in over a month after not touching a football for 3 weeks, the rust is expected, and honestly not anything to worry about.
After shaking off the rust I expect Tua Tagovailoa to come back to form versus the Lions, who are currently ranked 9th in the NFL for scoring (24.3 PPG). Sure the Lions got beat to a pulp by the Patriots, and the Cowboys sure stomped on them too.
But the Patriots have a good defense, the Cowboys have a monster defense, and the Dolphins… well their secondary has been decimated to shreds due to injury.
So the Lions should get their points, but even with that being said I fully expect the Miami Dolphins to come out on Ford Field and dominate. Here’s 3 reasons why: