Dolphins Eric Rowe is shocked he is inactive against the Lions
The Miami Dolphins released their inactive list for today’s game against the Detroit Lions and safety Eric Rowe is shocked he is on the list.
Miami lost safety Brandon Jones to an ACL injury and he will miss the rest of the year. On Saturday, the team elevated Verone McKinley to the active roster to fill the hole but it was expected that Eric Rowe would be the starter in Jones’ place. That didn’t happen and now, Rowe isn’t quite sure why.
Rowe took to Twitter this morning to express his feelings.
Now, we have to tread carefully here because as we all know, nothing is often as it seems. Rowe didn’t specifically say he was shocked that he was inactive and his comment wasn’t specifically in response to him being inactive. That being said, his comments come shortly after the release of the inactive list.
Could a trade be in the works? That too is unlikely because Rowe himself wouldn’t gain much on the trade market unless he was part of a minor trade or part of another trade as an add-in.
Rowe has played well for Miami and despite being in the second half of his career, is still productive, especially one would think on a team that lost its starting safety for the year.
McKinley has done well and shows a lot of promise but does he have the experience to warrant starting over a veteran with years of game experience? The Dolphins apparently think so.
Miami better hope that McKinley can hold the spot today. The Lions are not a big offensive team but they do have talent on that side of the ball and can put up points despite their inconsistent play. Miami can’t overlook the Lions.
As for Rowe, it is likely this is the last season on the Dolphins’ roster. Rowe will be a free agent after the season and currently is making just north of $5 million. It probably isn’t going to win him any favors by venting on social media.