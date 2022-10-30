Miami Dolphins defense letting Lions walk the field in horrendous first half
The Miami Dolphins are at the half but the defense looks as though they never took the field to begin with. Losing 27-17 at the half, it’s all the defenses fault.
Miami’s offense hasn’t been perfect. On the first series a promising drive came to a crashing end when undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders fumbled the ball.
After giving up an opening drive touchdown to the Lions, the defense opened the door and let Detroit drive the field to score another one…and on the next series, they let them walk the field again.
Miami’s defense has been absolutely atrocious with players out of position, Noah Igbinoghene being picked on once again, and penalty after penalty.
If the defense wasn’t the worst part of this game, the penalties are. It’s hard to remember the last time Miami played so undisciplined. So far, there have been at least 6 penalties declined by the Lions. Miami has been flagged 4 times for 35 yards compared to 1 penalty for 5 against the Lions.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle have kept the Dolphins in the game. Hill has 7 receptions for 142 yards while Waddle has two touchdowns. Tua has looked quick and decisive going 17-22 253 yards and two touchdowns.
While the offense has looked good, Miami hasn’t been able to keep pace with the Lions due to the horrendous play of the defense and the fumble by Sanders.
Miami will get the ball in the second half to start but Josh Boyer needs to actually figure out a game plan to stop the Lions offense which looks like a Super Bowl offense under Jared Goff than a 1-5 team who should be dominated.