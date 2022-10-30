The Miami Dolphins fill needs in Week 8 Mock Draft
The Miami Dolphins have had a roller coaster start to the 2022 NFL season. Everyone is keeping their eyes on now, but the future is vital for this team.
The Miami Dolphins season has gone through its fair share of ups and downs throughout 7 games this season. From being 3-0 and being considered one of the best teams in the NFL, to losing Tua Tagovailoa and struggling to win their next 3 games.
It’s obvious the Dolphins have glaring needs they need to address. Whether that’s addressing it mid-season or this following off-season, the Dolphins do have needs but are more of a buyer than a seller.
The team should have options, but keeping an eye down the road for the future is important too. The draft may be many months away, but even winning teams need to draft correctly.
Due to the Tom Brady and Stephen Ross situation, the Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round pick. They still own the San Francisco 49ers pick due to the Trey Lance deal, but losing a first-round pick is always a significant loss.
Rumor: Miami Dolphins may have cost Tom Brady his marriage
The Miami Dolphins had nothing to do with Tom Brady and his divorce from Gisele Bundchen but maybe Brady's interest in Miami did.
The team’s main holes at the moment are cornerback – the uncertainty of Byron Jones makes it an even bigger issue – linebacker, offensive tackle and guard, and running back. Tight end could become an issue if Mike Gesicki walks in free agency or is traded – one of which is very likely.
The Dolphins face yet another vital off-season. While Tagovailoa’s development is still what everyone is keeping an eye on, making sure the rest of the team is up-to-par is a necessity.
*Note: This mock draft was made using NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE.com simulator.