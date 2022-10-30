Miami Dolphins win after defense shows up in 2nd half
The Miami Dolphins are now 5-3 on the year after a big second half when the defense finally arrived to play football blanking the Lions.
For the first 30 minutes, the Dolphins defense struggled with every aspect of their game. They couldn’t stop the run, pass, and couldn’t stop a 4th down fake punt. The Lions scored on all of their first five possessions. The Dolphins offense tried to keep up.
In the 2nd half, it was all Miami as the Dolphins offense continued their dominance over the Lions defense and while Miami took the lead it was the defense that allowed them to keep it. In the 2nd half, Miami defense didn’t allow the Lions to come close to getting another score.
On the day, Tua was spectacular throwing 29-36 for 382 yards and three touchdowns and had it not been for a bad non-called TD that was actually a TD, he would have had four.
Tyreek Hill had another record breaking day with 12 receptions for 188 yards increasing his NFL lead. Jaylen Waddle had two touchdowns on 8 catches for 106 yards. The duo have been almost unstoppable this season.
Getting into the action was Mike Gesicki who turned three receptions into a game leading touchdown in the third quarter.
Today’s win puts Miami two games over .500 with the Chicago Bears up next. Today’s game should have been a runaway for the Dolphins but the Lions have been able to put points on the board throughout the season, the problem has been their defense. Today, however, marks the first offensive touchdowns by the Lions in two previous games.
Miami hasn’t had a complete game this season but each side of the ball has managed to pick the other side up most of the year. Today, it was the offense picking up the defensive mistakes.