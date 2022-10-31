3 Main takeaways from Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions week 8
The Miami Dolphins came out with a victory against the Lions, Miami started sloppily but QB Tua Tagovailoa rallied the team back. 3 main takeaways here:
The Miami Dolphins have now improved to a 5-3 record after beating the Detroit Lions, but the Fins still sit 3rd in the AFC East. The Jets and Dolphins now hold the same record but NY has the head-to-head win advantage to take the edge.
But after getting back to a winning streak one thing is clear as day, the Miami Dolphins are one team with Tua Tagovailoa and a completely different team without him.
The debate is finally over folks, it’s undeniable that Tua Tagovailoa is the franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. Very few of us expected this type of turnaround by Tua, but I think I speak for everybody when I say it has never felt so good to be wrong.
If at this point you are not satisfied with the QB play in Miami then you might need to get your eyes checked, seriously.
I was never the biggest fan of Tua, but I am a fair evaluator. I still stand by the fact that in his first two seasons Tua Tagovailoa lacked leadership, confidence, athleticism, arm strength, and DAWG mentality.
But ever since the Miami Dolphins decided to revamp the offense and build around Tua he has been able to buy into the team again and give it his all.
How has he done it? Make sure you stick around to the end.