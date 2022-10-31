4 things we learned from the Miami Dolphins intense win over the Lions
Well, I don’t know about you but I smoked about a pack of cigarettes after that game and I don’t even smoke. I couldn’t watch the game at 1 PM because I was attending a Halloween parade that my nieces and nephews attended, which was lovely. So, I had to go off the grid(turning my phone off for a few hours) and I watched the game at 3 PM.
I still enjoyed myself as I watched but I still went through the usual roller coaster that watching a Miami Dolphins game always brings. It can never just beat the inferior team within an inch of its life and coast in the second half. Nope. That’s not the Miami Dolphin’s style.
It must have been opposite day in Detroit or maybe that’s just how mischief night rolls in the Motor City because it was the Dolphin’s defense who laid an egg, in the first half, it was the offense that came to play right from the get-go. And we all know who the leader of the offense was and his name is ̶J̶o̶h̶n̶ ̶C̶e̶n̶a̶ Tua Tagovailoa.
I wrote after I watched the game yesterday evening that Tua Tagovailoa that yesterday’s performance was the best of his NFL career. I still stand by that. He was sensational as he picked apart a bad Detroit Lions’ defense as if he’s doing his best Hawkeye Pierce impersonation( a little something for my elders reading this). It was a masterclass on how to quarterback this offense, an offense that Mike McDaniel had clicking on all cylinders.
Were there defensive issues in the first half? Yes. Are the penalties a real problem? You betcha. But I think we learned a great deal from yesterday’s performance and I think there was more positive than negative.