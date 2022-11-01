Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 8 win over Lions
Here are 10 observations from Week 8’s victory for the Miami Dolphins, which improved their overall record to 5-3.
The Miami Dolphins took a trip to the Motor City last weekend for a meeting with the Detroit Lions, and the visiting team was able to come out with a victory, improving their record to a healthy 5-3.
Things looked ugly early as the Dolphins defense was giving up easy touchdowns and the offense shooting themselves in the foot with fumbles and penalties, but they were able to overcome an early 14 point deficit, grinding out a 31-27 win with impressive play on both sides of the ball in the second half.
Here are 10 observations from the Miami Dolphins victory over the Lions on Sunday:
1. So. Many. Flags.
The field might as well have been painted yellow for much of the game on Sunday, as the referees were throwing penalty flags on what felt like every play. The Dolphins have struggled with penalties and discipline all season long, and they have apparently yet to remedy the issue that has plagued them since Week 1.
It didn’t look terrible on the stat sheet, as Miami had 7 official fouls in the box score, but that was only because Detroit decided to decline eight penalties throughout the game. Had they accepted, the Dolphins would have challenged the team record of 18, set in 2005.