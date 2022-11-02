Miami Dolphins Jerome Baker restructures to make room for Chubb
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a blockbuster trade on Tuesday bringing in Bradley Chubb but to get him on the roster, they needed cap space.
It is being reported that Jerome Baker restructured his contract to give the Dolphins more space to fit in Chubb. It’s a good move for Baker who will get more guaranteed dollars out of the restructure. The Dolphins saved $2.5 million and they could create more if and when it is needed.
Miami is also reportedly working on a long term deal with Chubb which will likely put him in the top five paid defenders at his position, if not the highest paid.
The Dolphins have been tossing money around the last 12 months with big deals t Emmanuel Ogbah, Tyreek Hill, and Terron Armstead. Now they will add Chubb to that mix.
The next question is what number will Chubb wear? 55 is currently worn by Jerome Baker and it will be interesting to see if he would be willing to give that up for a player that is just now joining the team.
Well, the answer that question is no, Baker will not be giving up his number. The Dolphins have announced that Chubb will don the number…2.
It’s an odd number for a defensive player but the NFL relaxing it’s numerical rules have allowed teams to give out numbers to non-traditional positions. Is it irony that the number one offensive player is Tua Tagovailoa who wears one and perhaps the best defensive player now wears number 2? Maybe a little.