Miami Dolphins: Post-trade deadline notes and mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins trade deadline moves shored up major needs while leaving the team room for improvement down the road.
For the first time in what seems like years, the Dolphins defined themselves as buyers at the trade deadline. Rumors had swirled for weeks surrounding what the Dolphins could possibly do.
At one point Dolphins’ Twitter made it seem like the team would land Cleveland Browns’ offensive tackle Tyler Conklin and running back Kareem Hunt, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, Denver Broncos EDGE Bradley Chubb, and Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III.
The reality is the team was able to walk away with Chubb and San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
The first deal of the day included trading running back Chase Edmonds, San Fransico’s 2023 1st round pick, and Miami’s 2024 4th round pick in exchange for EDGE Bradley Chubb and Denver’s 2025 5th round pick.
The Dolphins were in desperate need of an elite pass rusher after only having 15 sacks through 8 games this season. Chubb, who ranks third in the league in pass rush win percentage at 27%, has 5.5 sacks on the season already. He now joins a pass rush core featuring Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Trey Flowers.
By moving on from Edmonds, the team needed to fill the gap behind Raheem Mostert. Rather than acquiring Kareem Hunt like many thought, the team was able to trade for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr for a 2023 5th-round pick. Wilson has knowledge of McDaniel’s offense and is one of the most efficient runners in the league averaging 5.1 yards per touch.
Chubb and Wilson make the Dolphins a better team, that’s not a surprise, but the movement of draft picks impacts the team’s draft strategy. Assuming the team signs Chubb long-term, the team will be able to focus on key areas of needs
*Note: This mock draft was made using NFLmockdraftdatabase.com simulator.