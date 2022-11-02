Miami Dolphins: Predicting the final 9 games of the season
How will the Miami Dolphins fare down the stretch of the season? Here are predictions for the final 9 games on the schedule.
We have reached the (kind of) mid-way point of the 2022 NFL season, and the Miami Dolphins find themselves sitting with a 5-3 record after an offseason of fireworks and discussion about the team and their future. It has been a rollercoaster ride thus far, and the home stretch of the season should be interesting and will provide plenty of entertainment no matter how things shake out down the stretch.
Here are my predictions for how the rest of the season will play out for the Miami Dolphins:
November 6th @ Bears
Win 24-17 (6-3)
It was a harmless preseason quote from a rookie quarterback, but not many Dolphins fans will forget Justin Fields saying that the game was “actually kind of slow” for him when asked after a meeting with Miami in his first NFL action.
The league hasn’t been kind to him since, as Fields has struggled to find his footing with the Bears and is a part of the 2021 quarterback draft class, which has been underwhelming to say the very least. Dolphins by a touchdown.
November 13th vs. Browns
Win 17-10 (7-3)
After the Dolphins fly home from Chicago, they’ll be in Miami from November 7th until essentially the end of the month. They’ll play two home games with their bye week sandwiched in-between, the first coming against the Browns.
It will be one of the final weeks of Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension, and it will be a revenge game of sorts for Jacoby Brissett, who saw plenty of lackluster playing time in replacement of Tua Tagovailoa last season. This will be an ugly game, similar to the one against the Steelers, but the Dolphins will find a way to grind out a victory heading in to the bye week.