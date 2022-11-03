Miami Dolphins agree to 5 year deal with Bradley Chubb
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins said they were certain they could get a deal done with newly acquired Bradley Chubb and they wasted little time getting it done.
According to reports, the Dolphins and Chubb agreed to a huge five-year extension.
The deal, according to Adam Schefter is for $119 million over 5 years with $63 million guaranteed. This is actually a good deal for Miami as NFL salaries have been booming over the last several years, honestly, I thought it would be more.
As Schefter stated, the deal was ironed out over the past two days so Miami knew something was close to being completed when they made the trade which is smart business. Had the two sides been wide apart, that trade likely doesn’t happen.
Miami had Chubb in the facility for the first time on Wednesday, along with running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. who Miami traded a 5th-round pick. He replaces Chase Edmonds.
Chubb is now the 6th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL and the Dolphins were smart to get it done before several other linebackers get paid with new deals.
Miami now has key members of their team locked down for the next several years but they still have work to do.
The next two years will be interesting as Miami will need decisions and possibly new deals for Christian Wilkins and Tua Tagovailoa and they still have to decide on Mike Gesicki’s future with the team as well.
One thing is for certain, the Dolphins are going all in with trying to get a consistently good football team. They may and should make the playoffs this season but sustainability is just as important. Miami is making moves and so far, those moves are showing signs they will pay off.