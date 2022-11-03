Miami Dolphins: Chubb instrumental in containing Justin Fields
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins were expected to make a big splash at the trade deadline and followed through with Denver EDGE Bradley Chubb and RB Jeff Wilson.
By trading for Denver Broncos EDGE Bradley Chubb, the Miami Dolphins proved that they are all in this season. Thursday’s new of Chubb’s contract extension gives the team an additional positive mark on the trade.
On Thursday, the team announced Bradley Chubb signed a 5-year, $110 million deal with $63.2 million in total guarantees. His addition should instantly improve the defensive line, which is averaging just under 2 sacks a game.
His arrival also couldn’t come at a better time. This week, the Dolphins play the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, who is playing better than their record at the moment.
Fields struggled to get going early this season, he averaged just under 17 pass attempts a game in the first three games, and has yet to throw for over 208 yards in a game this, but he’s shown his ability as a duel threat.
In the Bears last three games, Fields has 521 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 230 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. The Dolphins have allowed one 100-yard rusher on the season, and that was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Bears are also expected to play deadline acquisition Chase Claypool, who had 5 catches for 41 yards against Miami in week 7 with Pittsburgh.
Miami Dolphins 2023 and 2024 draft picks after Chubb trade
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2023 NFL Draft without a first-round pick for the 2nd year in a row but that isn't a bad thing if Bradley Chubb works out.
The Dolphins shouldn’t underestimate the Bears and Chubb’s availability this week will matter when it comes to keeping Fields in check. Miami will win this game if they do not let Fields, and the Bears dynamic running backs, gash them through the ground.
Easier said than done, but Chubb should help.