Tua Tagovailoa takes a jab for fun and media gets mad
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa can’t win but he can win on Sundays. After a press conference jab was made in jest, some in the media think he needs to check himself.
On Wednesday, Tua took to the podium to talk to the media and he was asked about his growth this season. Tua’s reply? Well, he mentioned his deep ball. Then said, that was a jab.
“I’ve grown a lot with the deep ball, don’t we think? That was a subtle jab… but a jab.” – Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua has been ridiculed by the media in his three seasons in the NFL and now that he has something to say about it, some in the media are criticizing him for not being humble. Tua not being humble? Really?
It is indeed a weird world we live in when a football player has to listen to the rhetoric about how bad he is, how he can’t or shouldn’t be playing in this league, and now that he is succeeding, he can’t make fun of the jabs that were thrown his way?
I didn’t hear the comments personally but apparently, they start at ESPN which really isn’t a surprise. There has never been much love for the Dolphins from that network.
Tua doesn’t need to say anything to anyone but when he does, he has earned that right after listening to the negativity. For most Dolphins fans, it’s actually a bit refreshing to hear him take those jabs. Tua has emerged as a leader and for all the doubters about his ability to succeed, he is putting a lot of doubts to rest.
There is still a long season to do but the Dolphins, as Tua also said, “are not afraid to talk about Super Bowls”.