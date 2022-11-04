Miami Dolphins Josh Boyer’s future could hinge on 2022 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are suddenly favorites to make the postseason and run deep. Some believe they have a shot at the Super Bowl. Josh Boyer could be the reason.
Boyer has the pulse of the defense and last Sunday, his unit made the right adjustments at halftime after getting run all over by the Lions. It was so bad that at one point, cool and collected Mike McDaniel was shown yelling at the defensive coaches to get it fixed.
Boyer’s defense relies heavily on pressure up front and great coverage by his corners. So far this year, his defense has been inconsistent and they are near the bottom statistically in sacks. Bradley Chubb will hopefully fix some of that but it will still come down to how Boyer game plans and calls plays.
Boyer told media earlier today that his staff began making adjustments at halftime while walking in the tunnel. The Dolphins are going to face some really good teams down the stretch and he may need to make adjustments a lot sooner than halftime.
Naturally, we have to wonder if Boyer’s job security is on the line. Miami’s defense doesn’t look as stout as it has the last two seasons but that could be due to Byron Jones being out and the incredible amount of injuries that have hit the Dolphins’ secondary.
Early in the season, Mike McDaniel said that the Dolphins’ defense was still the better of the two sides and they were indeed keeping the Dolphins in games. Now the offense has taken over that “best of the two” role and the defense is struggling.
Is this something Miami should be worried about? No, not yet. Boyer’s defense has shut out both the Steelers and the Lions in the 2nd half of the past two weeks and has a favorable match-up this week against the Bears.
If the Dolphins can get Jones back at corner and Chubb can help turn QB pressures into sacks, the Dolphins defense is going to be tough and Boyer will be part of that reason.
That being said, if Boyer can’t win with the hand he has been given this year, the second half of the season may decide his future. Personally, I like what Boyer does but the defense needs to be more consistent and the secondary needs to stay healthy.