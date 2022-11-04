Morstead speaks on Miami Dolphins, expectations, & butt punt
By Juan Vasquez
Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead speaks on the team, expectations for the season, the atmosphere around the locker room, and the infamous butt punt.
Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead knows a thing or two about competing for championships. Along with being a Superbowl champion with the Saints, he was also part of a team that was in the talks of championship contention every year.
As many Dolphins fans know, Miami has not won a playoff game in 22 years. Thomas Morstead sat down with Juan Vasquez from PhinPhanatic to discuss his time in Miami:
Vasquez: When you signed with Miami, did you expect to be playing for a possible Superbowl contender?
"Morstead: It’s certainly one of the reasons why I’m here, because I thought this chance could come together and make a run. Time will tell, but it’s exciting to be a part of it for sure."
Vasquez: With the Saints, it truly felt like you all were a Superbowl favorite almost every year, what was that feeling like? And do you get a similar feeling with how Miami is performing right now?
"Morstead: The expectations were always high throughout my career there, it’s no different here…” “When you ask ‘is it similar?’ I think everyone here has the highest expectations so I guess in that way it does feel similar, and like I said it’s exciting to be a part of, especially when you know you have a chance to win every week."
Vasquez: Terron Armstead is also in town, how has it been for you guys to take on that role of a veteran and a leader, especially being new to the locker room?
"Morstead: It’s different when you’re coming from the outside, but it’s no different from the standpoint of no matter what locker room I’ve been in I’ve tried to be a leader for the young players for a long time. Same with Terron [Armstead] we get to talk on the daily, it’s nice having familiarity with somebody when you come in the building so I’ve enjoyed it for sure."
“T. Stead” is a nickname that both Terron Armstead and Thomas Morstead have been trying to make their own for a while, the story of how it came about is pretty interesting: