3 sneaky keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins to keep it rolling vs. Da Bears
By Matt Serniak
I don’t know about you, but I find it funny watching all of the talking heads and everyone on Twitter and other areas of the net squirm trying to articulate that the Miami Dolphins are at least decent at football. The absolute majority of folks are having a hard time believing that the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa can be doing anything right.
I mean, I get it. I really do. The Miami Dolphins have been a barnyard explosion for the past 20+ years. Even the beginning of this year was marred with ridiculous circumstances that seem to only happen to the Dolphins.
But even with all the nonsense, Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier created a team that can score with anybody. Scoring has been something that hasn’t been able to be relied on since the Clinton administration. I don’t care if it was the Lions. They get paid too and the Miami Dolphins, who were down the whole game, kept coming like Balboa kept coming after Creed. Finally, this team can score.
Then, that wheeling-dealing son of a gun, Chris Grier, went for broke and traded for a legit pass-rushing alpha in Bradley Chubb. It was a move that informed the rest of the league that the Miami Dolphins are looking to win right now. Not tomorrow, not after breakfast, now is when the Dolphins are looking to win the whole damn thing.
Not since 2002 did I feel the Miami Dolphins could actually win the whole thing. Today, the 4th of November, I feel they can actually do it.
Obviously, it will be far from easy. They need to make the playoffs first which is something that happens at a Venus passing through the Pleiades star cluster-type pace. But we saw last year with the Bengals, with the Giants years ago even with the Packers’ last title run that all you need to do is get into the playoffs. Then, anything can happen in one single game.
But it’s only week nine and there’s a ton of football to be played. Miami has the Bears who are starting to get a bit more shine since they’ve scored some points over the last few weeks. This will not be a layup. It won’t be anything close to that so get the idea of a route out of your heads. The Dolphins can certainly win. They are favored after all.
For the keys to victory for the Miami Dolphins, I’m not going to bore you with the obvious such as keeping penalties down, winning the turnover battle, establish the run, tackle, don’t get beat deep, converting 3rd downs, getting off the field on 3rd downs, and a billion other football cliches and jargon. No, these are some sneaky, underrated, Miami Dolphins-centric level keys to the game.