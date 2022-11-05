What these latest trade deadline pickups might mean for the Miami Dolphins
Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson should be fine additions to these Miami Dolphins.
Chase Edmonds was said to not be able to catch the football out of the running back position, and now we have Jeff Wilson in there as a replacement, and hopefully with better hands.
Also Wilson is said to know the system in place that the Miami dolphins have for running the football. What this might mean is more emphasis placed on offense designed to get their running back receptions, and hopefully yards after the catch. Wilson should be able to play sooner than later.
The offense as a whole is looking promising, however scoring is still not where it needs to be, and we can see by this move that the Miami Dolphins are not standing pat.
Some in the national media are bringing up the super bowl and the Miami Dolphins in the same sentence. This seems a bit premature, and a little concerning considering how they usually dog on the Miami Dolphins.
Here’s where I become Debbie Downer. The Bradley Chubb addition seems awesome on the surface, as he is a great pass rusher, and it seems like he is a perfect fit. The problem I see, is the defense as a system, and how it was set up from the back end first. It relies on good coverage not the pass rush. But we will see going forward with fingers crossed.
Where is our number two cornerback Jones? He was projected to play game one, we’re approaching half way through the season, Howard has been hurt as are some of those filling in as backups. The defense just seems to fall apart at times. Will the addition of one pretty good pass rusher fix all those ailments?
We are about to find out, because these two players are probably going to be playing right away.