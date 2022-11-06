Miami Dolphins need to silence their own hype and just beat Chicago
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been in the media spotlight now for a few weeks and this week’s talk of the Super Bowl has crept into discussions. Just go out and beat the Bears.
Tua Tagovailoa took a jab at the media naysayers who doubted his arm strength this week. Tua Tagovailoa told the same media that Miami players are not afraid to talk about the Super Bowl. Tyreek Hill released an Instagram video of him catching passes with syrup and butter on his hands. The media has reminded us all that both Hill and Waddle have more combined receiving yards than nine other NFL teams.
At the trade deadline, Miami made a big splash landing Bradley Chubb in another trade that sent a first-round pick out of Miami’s draft coffer. They then added Jeff Wilson, Jr. as the deadline was approaching. On paper, the Dolphins got a lot better but now, they need to put the limelight and accolades to rest and move on. One week, one game, at a time.
This week, the Dolphins will face the Chicago Bears in Chicago and while the Bears are not a good football team, they are playing much harder than their record would indicate. Two Thursdays ago, the Bears were putting a clamp down on the New England Patriots handing them an unexpected loss.
The Bears’ defense has given up a lot of points in the first half but in the second half, they have made the necessary adjustments and have only given up 14 points over the last two games in the second half combined.
Miami needs to attack offensively as they did against the Lions last week. Defensively, they have to deliver a much better outing, especially early in the game. The Lions put up 27 points against the Dolphins’ defense in the first half last week.
The Dolphins should be proud of what they have accomplished so far and Tua Tagovailoa should have a little edge to him after all the garbage he has endured but the Dolphins didn’t come into the season hoping to win 5 or 6 games and there is a lot of season ahead of them. Whether the publicity is good or bad, the Dolphins have to keep it out and do their jobs. Win the games they should and compete in the games that could go either way.
A game like today is a must-win because a loss could hurt down the road. Miami has to find a way to block out the narratives around them and just play football.