No surprises on Miami Dolphins inactive list for Bears game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have any surprise inactives for today’s game against the Chicago Bears, unlike last week when Eric Rowe made the list.
Today, the Dolphins will have Rowe on the field. They will also have Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips who were on this week’s injury report.
The crew for this week’s inactive list is pretty much normal. Erik Ezukanma will sit for the 9th week in a row and Myles Gaskin will remain inactive while Salvon Ahmed is active. Right tackle Austin Jackson is back but this week he will get an extra week of rest and sit this game out.
Joining them is third-team QB Skylar Thompson and wide receiver River Cracraft who is working his way back to getting healthy.
Newcomers Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson, Jr. are both active and expected to see action on Sunday against Chicago. How much is unclear.
Gaskin remaining on the side is still a bit surprising as he seemed to be the better option over Ahmed but there is now something that we are missing that the coaches believe he doesn’t provide value. Some wondered if the Dolphins were trying to work out a trade for him, but that didn’t happen.
For the Bears, WR Velus Jones, Jr. will not play. The Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Steelers ahead of the trade deadline. DB Lamar Jackson, TE Janke Tonges, and two offensive lineman, Ja’Tyre Carter and Alex Leatherwood are both out. Leatherwood was claimed off waivers from the Raiders at the end of August.
Miami and Chicago will kickoff week 9 at 1:00 pm. The weather is expected to be in the mid-50s and sunny.