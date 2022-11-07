Jeff Wilson shines in his Miami Dolphins debut against Chicago
By Brian Miller
Offensively, not a lot went wrong for the Miami Dolphins against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and even newcomer Jeff Wilson shined.
Wilson was acquired at the trade deadline for a 5th round pick after the Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. It wasn’t clear how much work Wilson would get in his first game as a Miami Dolphins runner. Apparently, he didn’t need a lot of prep work.
Wilson and Raheem Mostert split the workload equally with each carrying the ball 9 times but it was Wilson who had the better production. On the day, Wilson gained 51 yards on those nine carries for a 5.7 yards per carry average. Mostert rand for 26 yards and a touchdown.
In the passing game, Wilson added three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson could become more of the team’s featured back over the coming weeks but more than likely, both Mostert and Wilson will split carries. That is what Mike McDaniel had planned for both Edmonds and Mostert but Edmonds was making it too difficult to use him equally. His inconsistent running and dropped passes made him a liability.
With Wilson, the Dolphins got good production from a guy who had been in Miami for less than a few days. He was added to the roster on Tuesday, flew to Miami and took his physical on Wednesday and was then at practice. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins use him next week after they get him a full week of work.
On the other side of the ball, Bradley Chubb was a little less impressive in his debut. He finished the game with one tackle but was able to get pressure on Justin Fields who unfortunately just ran out of the pocket and up the field.