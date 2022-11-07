Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins’ defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields put up 178 yards rushing vs the Miami Dolphins, Fields broke the single-game rushing record previously held by Michael Vick (173). Is Justin Fields the new Mike Vick? Or is Josh Boyer getting exposed as a defensive coordinator?
The Miami Dolphins have now allowed 25+ points in 5 of the last 9 games played, last year the Dolphins only gave up 25+ points 7 times all season, and a big chunk of that was during the 1-7 losing streak.
The argument for the defense breaking all those times last year was the offense not being able to stay on the field, and gassing our defense into exhaustion. Well, the offense is putting drives together and scoring points, so what’s the problem now, injuries?
Injuries are part of every team, next man up. The secondary still has stars like Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, as well as young up-and-comers like Keion Krossen and Rookie Kader Kohou.
The defensive line has great players like Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler. Promising players like Jaelan Phillips, and new additions like Bradley Chubb. The biggest question mark is the linebacker position, and DC Josh Boyer has to be able to make adjustments.
But he hasn’t and the defense has paid the price for it on the field.
Miami Dolphins defense – by the numbers :
- Rushing: 16th (117.4 YPG)
- Passing: 23rd (245.9 YPG)
- Scoring: 25th (24.9 PPG)
Stats provided by teamrankings.com
On top of that Miami has had no answer for mobile QBs. Josh Allen ran for 49 yards, Lamar Jackson ran for 119 yards, and Justin Fields set an NFL record with 178 yards.
Justin Fields could end up being a great QB, he ain’t no Michael Vick.
I thought Lamar Jackson had already broken all of Michael Vick’s records, but apparently not. It’s almost impressive how bad Miami’s defense had to be to let this happen.
Fields averaged a ridiculous 11.9 YPC while running the ball, including a 61-yard touchdown run. And all-game DC Josh Boyer was unable to make any adjustments. In fact, if it weren’t for Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, & Jaylen Waddle going nuclear, this game could have easily been lost.
