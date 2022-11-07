Miami Dolphins players who could potentially make the Pro Bowl
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t had a lot of success putting members of the team on a Pro Bowl squad lately but that could change in 2022.
Over the course of the last several seasons, only Xavien Howard has managed to make the Pro Bowl. He has gone three of the last four seasons. Last year, Jakeem Grant made the Pro Bowl after he was traded.
Dolphins fans have to go back all the way to 2017 to find the last offensive player that was voted to the Pro Bowl. That was Jarvis Landry and 2017 was also the last time Miami had multiple players go to the game. Defensive safety Reshad Jones made the Pro Bowl that year as well.
This year, the Dolphins could have as many as five or even six but while they have players that are deserving, will they get the votes to actually make the game, or rather whatever the league is planning instead of an actual game this year?
The Pro Bowl Games as they are now called will be a week long series of events that include AFC and NFC rosters competing in skills challenges and more.
Tyreek Hill
Hill isn’t just making a case for the Pro Bowl, he is making a case for AFC MVP. His numbers are over 200 yards better than the 2nd place receiver, Justin Jefferson. Hill, as you all will recall, was going to take a big hit this year with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball. Instead, he is putting up career numbers.
Hill made the Pro Bowl last year as a member of the Chiefs but there is no question he should make the roster this year as the top WR in the AFC.