3 things learned in the Miami Dolphins roller coaster win vs. Da Bears
By Matt Serniak
I don’t know if my heart can take many more games like this. I like to think of myself as a somewhat fit person, I mean I do own a Pelaton that I haven’t ridden in months. But the way the Miami Dolphins take the entire game to put someone away is taking years off my life.
I’m honestly not complaining because the Miami Dolphins did go on the road, against a Super Man that they created, scored a ton of points, and once again found a way to leave with a victory.
Let it be written that this isn’t the old BCS system where style points matter. If the Miami Dolphins won 2-0 yesterday, I’d be annoyed but thankful. When Miami rattles off a few Super owl trophies and appearances then maybe I’ll be overly judgy on how they win. Until then, just keep racking up Ws.
The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 and aren’t even clicking on all cylinders. Some cylinders are doing more work than others. Essentially, the Miami Dolphins are operating like lab partners in high school where the smart kid(the offense) is doing all the work and some other members of the team(parts of the defense such as the coordinator) are the deadbeat lab partner whose best quality is getting the supplies.
Miami hosts the Cleveland Browns, which is another very winnable game, and then it’s the bye week. 7-3 sounds so sweet. We’ll get to that much more later in the week. For now, let’s see what we learned from yesterday’s Great Bear-level victory, shout out to Hershey Park.