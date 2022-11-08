In cool news the Miami Dolphins have 2 legit MVP candidates

Tua Tagovailoa through Week 9:



1st in TD% (6.9%)

1st in Yards/Attempt (9.2)

1st in Adjusted Yards/Attempt (9.9)

1st in QB Rating (115.9)

1st in QBR (79.9)

1st in Net Yards/Attempt (8.54)

1st in Adj Net Yards/Attempt (9.28)

3rd in Completion Percentage (69.9%)

5th in YPG (282.9) pic.twitter.com/4yuqDybUUD