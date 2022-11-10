4 Browns players the Miami Dolphins have to worry about on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face their toughest challenge of the last three games this weekend when they host the Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. These Browns are not a pushover.
Cleveland is in the thick of the race for the AFC North and they will get a big lift when Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Right now, the Browns are rolling with Jacoby Brissett, Miami’s defense knows him well but can the Dolphins put the clamps on the Browns’ offense?
The Browns are three games out of first place and two games out of 2nd behind both the Ravens and Bengals. A loss on Sunday and that “in the thick of the chase” gets watered down to the point that even Watson may not be able to save their season. For Cleveland, what happens this weekend could very decide if their season can be salvaged with their QBs return.
Offensively, the Browns are a team that can score points when things start to click. So far, it hasn’t clicked often enough. Threw their first 8 games, Cleveland scored a season-high 32 points last week against the Bengals. They have scored 25 or more points 5 times including 30 points in a loss to the Jets.
Defensively, the Browns have given up, 24 to the Panthers, 31 to the Jets, 17 to the Steelers, 23 to the Falcons, 30 to the Chargers, 38 to the Patriots, 23 to the Ravens, and 13 to the Bengals. The defense is considerably inconsistent from week to week.
Miami’s offense should find opportunities to put points up but they need their defense to play much better than they have the last two weeks. Here are five players Miami has to account for.