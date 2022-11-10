Miami Dolphins hope to get sacks against good Browns offensive line
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have 17 sacks on the season and that is not what they had envisioned when they entered the 2022 year. Now they hope to increase that amount against the Browns.
While Miami’s defense has only sacked opposing quarterbacks 17 times, the Browns have 19 on the year so far but their offense has only given up 16 total. That’s good enough for 9th best. Miami is one spot behind them giving up 17 total on the year.
The Dolphins knew that their pass rushing and their ability to get quarterbacks on the ground was lacking, so much so they tossed their first-round draft pick in 2023 to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb. Chubb was able to get pressure on Justin Fields last week but he didn’t register a sack.
On paper, the Dolphins should be a lot better off the edge. Jaelan Phillips had a very good rookie season in 2021 and Emmanuel Ogbah showed so much that the Dolphins gave him a big payday. Still, the Dolphins felt they needed to improve outside and Chubb was the answer.
Miami’s best pass rushers in terms of sacks this year is Phillips and Melvin Ingram. They both have three sacks on the season followed by Brandon Jones who was lost for the season. Eight other players have at least a half-sack in 2022. Chubb has 5.5 but all were with the Broncos.
This week the Dolphins will try and get pressure on Jacoby Brissett. Brissett isn’t as mobile as Justin Fields, few are, but he still has a good pocket presence and can run for first downs when the pocket collapses.
The Dolphins need to get to the QB and force errant passes. This was a staple of last season where pressure made it much easier on the secondary. This year, Miami can’t get the pressure and the secondary is struggling and the youth and inexperience at the corner aren’t helping either. The Dolphins have only four interceptions on the season.
If the Dolphins are going to win this game on defense, getting to Brissett and getting sacks is important. For all the blitzing Miami does, it is extremely disappointing that they can’t get QBs on the ground.