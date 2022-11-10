Tua Tagovailoa climbing Dolphins all-time lists and could break some soon
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is having a fantastic season for the Miami Dolphins and he is assaulting the team’s record books quickly. In fact, he could break some records soon.
One of the biggest records in Miami Dolphins history is still a long way off for the 3rd year QB and it would take a monumental Hall of Fame-style career to reach it. We are talking about career passing yards where Dan Marino sits very high upon that mountain.
- Marino – 61,361
- Griese – 25,092
- Tannehill – 20,434
- Fiedler – 11,040
- Henne – 7,114
Tua is closing in on Henne’s hold on 5th place. He currently has 6,447 yard in his career and another 667 yards will move up into 5th with Jay Fiedler likely to fall sometime by mid-season next year.
Could Tua make a run for the season passing yardage record books? It won’t be easy. Nine games into the season, Tua has just under 2,000 yards and Ryan Tannehill holds the 5th spot with 4,208 yards from his 2015 season. It’s not out of the question given Tua’s offense and receivers.
Tua has his sites also on the career completions list.
- Marino – 4,967
- Griese – 1,926
- Tannehill – 1,829
- Fiedler – 936
- Henne – 646
Currently, Tua has 600 completions and only needs 46 more to pass Henne. Something he should do in the next few weeks. He has a bit farther to go to reach Fiedler but 336 will be able to be reached sometime next season more than likely.
Touchdowns are another key stat and of course, Dan Marino is at the precipice. This year, Tua already passed Don Strock who had 39 TD passes, Tua has 42 in his career and the next on the list is Jay Fiedler who has 66. It is unlikely that Tua hits that this year.
One interesting stat is consecutive passes without an interception (knock on wood). Tua has thrown 109 passes without an INT and the team record is 160. Tua threw 152 consecutive in 2020 which is good enough for 3rd. Tannehill holds the top spot with Marino (156) in 2nd. Tua could take over the 4th spot (140) or the 5th spot (133).
Tua also currently holds the 2nd spot Miami Dolphins’ all-time lowest interception rate in a season. In 2020, he threw 5 interceptions on 290 attempts. Chad Pennington holds the best single season for the lowest INT rates. He finished his first season in Miami with 7 INTs on 476 attempts for a 6.7%. Tua currently is at a 1.4 rate throwing 3 interceptions on 216 attempts.
In the last two weeks, Tua has eclipsed the 300-yard mark. Those two 300-yard games marked the 3rd time this season he went over 300 yards, he threw for 400 plus earlier in the year. If he succeeds in throwing 300 this week against the Browns, he will join Dan Marino as the only Miami QB to have three consecutive 300-plus games. Marino has done it four times and no quarterback in Dolphins history has done in four times in a row.