Miami Dolphins 2-5 against Browns in last 7 meetings
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t played the Cleveland Browns since 2019 in a game that was played in Cleveland but they did win the two previous meetings.
The last meeting between the two clubs came in 2019 when the Browns beat Miami 41 to 24. Three years before that in 2016, Miami won in overtime 30 – 24 and won 23 to 10 three years before that after losing four in a row dating back to 2005.
This week, the Dolphins will host Cleveland for only the 2nd time in the last four meetings. While Miami is working on keeping pace in the AFC with playoffs on their minds, the Browns could find themselves realistically behind the proverbial eight ball if they lose. Cleveland could potentially drop three games out of the AFC North chase.
Miami can’t overlook the Browns. The Dolphins narrowly beat the Steelers in their last home game and then narrowly beat both the Lions and Bears on the road. Miami’s defense has been the bigger problem through the last two games.
Miami needs to continue their offensive onslaught. Mike McDaniel has put together an incredibly quick and efficient system but execution is the key and minimizing pre-snap penalties is still a concern. Defensively, the Dolphins need to figure out what they are doing.
Miami’s defense has given up way too many touchdowns the last two weeks and they will need to play hard along the line of scrimmage to stop the exceptional Browns’ rushing attack. If they can do that, the pressure will be on Jacoby Brissett to make plays downfield.
Miami leads the all-time series 11-9 but this could be one of the more important games of the season as they head next week into their bye.