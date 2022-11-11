Terron Armstead questionable, would be a huge loss for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could have a big problem at the wrong time if Terron Armstead can’t play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He is listed as questionable.
Armstead is listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game with calf and toe injuries. If he can’t go, the Dolphins are going to have a problem on the edge where Jadeveon Clowney will be coming from.
It is possible that the Dolphins put Austin Jackson on the left side or move Brandon Shell to the left should Armstead not be able to go. Jackson is also listed as questionable and would need to be activated before he plays. Jackson has missed most of the first half of the season.
Greg Little is listed as Armstead’s backup on the team depth chart but he has not looked good this year and it will be hard to imagine him stepping up and holding Clowney down. If he can’t, we can expect a constant edge rush on almost every play as the Browns try and keep Tua out of rhythm. The best chance that the Browns have defensively is to attack Tua quickly and if Armstead is out, they may get their wish.
Armstead has battled a toe injury most of the year but it isn’t unexpected. Armstead hasn’t played a full season in his 10 years of NFL football. He came close in 2019 when he played in 15 games. He has played in 14 games twice and 13 games once. Last season he played in eight games.
Miami knows what it is like not to have him in the lineup. Armstead missed a game earlier this year against the Vikings in week 6 and in week 5 against the Jets, Armstead only played eight snaps before exiting the game. Both of those games Miami lost.
The Browns are a tough football team and they have the speed off the edges that Miami may not be able to consistently block against, losing Armstead is the worst scenario heading into Sunday.