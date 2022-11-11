It’s that time of year again: The NFL Mid-Season of No Return Awards
By Matt Serniak
It feels good writing one of these again. I haven’t done it in a few years so I hope I can shake off some of the rust. The last time I wrote one of these very infamous NFL mid-season award articles there were only 17 weeks in the season, the Meta Verse didn’t exist for good reason, and people actually had to fake earn blue check marks on Twitter(how’s that for some topical humor?)
I decided I wanted to do this because I really think with all my heart there are some players that deserve recognition for their tireless hard work.
Now even though the thought of the NFL season being half-over is a scary one, we can’t live with the sadness that in a few months football will be gone. Instead, we need to live for the now and for the near future. Especially us, the beyond-tortured Miami Dolphins fans. Our time very well may be right now so live in the present, not March.
There’s still a ton of outstanding football to be played and be watched. There’s plenty of time coming up when everyone who is a fan of any team can completely lose their minds in fits of rage or party like it’s 1995 in jubilation. That’s what makes this game so great.
Now, without further a do let’s hand out some hardware. Here are your 2022 NFL Mid-Season of No Return Awards.