Allison Goodman is Miami Dolphins best chance for Fan of the Year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will once again be well represented in the NFL pursuit for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year and Allison Goodman is their best shot.
For those of you who follow Ian Berger, Big E on social media, you will know he came within a few votes of being the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year. He made it all the way into the top three. Now, Miami has another good shot at getting a fan into the top three and you can cast your votes over and over again by going here.
Last year, Marc Angelo repped the Dolphins as their Fan of the Year and he too, like Ian, came up short. One of the founders of the NorCal Dolphins fan club, Angelo repped Miami from the west coast. Now, we get Goodman representing Miami from the west coast of Florida.
The name Allison Goodman probably doesn’t ring a bell. Most fans don’t know her by her real name but everyone knows her by her Dolphins fandom name, Dolphreaky.
If you have had the privilege of speaking with Allison, or DolphFreaky you will have come away impressed. Like her two former co-Fans of the Year, she is extremely outgoing, very involved in her community, and is a pillar of everything that the NFL wants its fans to represent.
Yes, Allison is a very beautiful woman but if all you see is the surface, you are missing the amazing person that transcends superficial beauty. Dolphreaky should do well in this year’s chase for the best fan in the NFL. She embodies everything about what it means to be a Fan of the Year.
DolPhreaky watched as her area of southwestern Florida got decimated by Hurricane Ian and within hours of the storm clearing, she loaded up her car with supplies and equipment and hit the road to help anyone and anywhere she could.
I didn’t reach out to Dolphreaky for this article because I wanted to write about it from memory. I am good friends with Ian Berger. We have known each other for years and it is a privilege to call him a friend. My encounters with Allison are not as frequent. I have met her a handful of times and spoke with her once, last year. Yet she makes a wonderful impression and I didn’t want this to be her words, instead, I wanted this to represent every other Dolphins fan who meets her. She has that kind of impact.
On Sundays, you can find her in The Deep End where the most rabid of fans attend the game but don’t look for her in the same clothes. She has more Dolphins outfits that she has created herself to have something new and different every week!
I can say that she commands a room. Like the other two nominees previously she has that “it” factor when she is in a room. People naturally gravitate towards her and she is genuine with her time, not because she has to be but because it is who she is.
Dolphins fans need to help her get to the finalists’ group and then maybe, the NFL decision-makers will see what every other Dolphins fan sees, a perfect Fan of the Year nominee who deserves to represent not only the Miami Dolphins but the NFL as well.
Good luck Allison “Dolphreaky” Goodman! You are the perfect choice to represent this franchise and its fanbase! Again, take a moment and vote!