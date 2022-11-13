AFC East: Miami Dolphins back in first place with Buffalo Bills loss
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are back in first place again after the Buffalo Bills got beat today by the Vikings in Buffalo! Will go into bye-week 7-3.
Everything that could have gone right for the Miami Dolphins today, did. Miami handled the Browns with little problems after giving up an opening drive touchdown. The defensive clamps shut down the Browns’ physical running game and Tua Tagovailoa continued his roll over the NFL finishing today with a 135 rating and missing his 3rd consecutive 300-yard game by 15 yards.
On the day Tua threw for 3 touchdowns and Miami added two more on the ground but they still needed help.
The Vikings entered Sunday with a 7-1 record and many believed they would crumble against the Bills at Orchard Park, NY. With under a minute to go in the game, the Vikings failed to score a go-ahead touchdown from the 1/2-yard line. On the next play, Josh Allen fumbled in the endzone and the Vikings recovered for the touchdown. The Bills drove the field and kicked a game-tying FG to send the game into overtime.
In OT, the Vikings failed to score a game-winning touchdown after having the ball 1st and goal from the 2-yard line. The field goal allowed the Bills to once again go down the field.
After driving into the redzone, Josh Allen threw the game-clinching interception that would give Miami a half-game lead in the division.
The Jets and Patriots, who will face each other next weekend, were both on their bye week. The Bills will face the Browns at home next Sunday and the Dolphins will enjoy a two-week break before coming back to face the Houston Texans two weekends from now.